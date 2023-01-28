7 more smartphones will get stable MIUI 14 update soon! [Updated: 28 January 2023]

The MIUI 14 interface has been attracting a lot of attention since it was introduced. It especially impresses users with its new design improvements. Users state that the MIUI interface has some shortcomings. These are features that are usually needed. Xiaomi’s MIUI team is thinking about what people need. Accordingly, they added the missing features to MIUI 14 and MIUI continues to be the best user interface at full speed. We know that MIUI 14 is a great interface. While there are so many developments, it is a curiosity about the devices that will receive MIUI 14.

People are wondering when the new MIUI 14 will be released to their devices. A few days ago, the first stable MIUI 14 updates were released on 4 flagship models. Now accelerating the work, Xiaomi comes to you with an important surprise. The stable MIUI 14 update is ready for a total of 7 more smartphones and is expected to be released very soon. So, is your device among the devices that will receive stable MIUI 14 soon? Let’s check it out together!

Stable MIUI 14 updates of 7 more smartphones! [28 January 2023]

The MIUI China team always releases MIUI updates quickly. This attracts a lot of attention and makes users happy. MIUI 14 was first introduced in China. It is known that MIUI 14 Global will be launched in February. Currently, the stable MIUI 14 update is being tested for many smartphones. It is aimed to have the best MIUI experience.

In addition, MIUI 14 is based on both Android 12 and Android 13. The optimizations of the new Android version will meet your devices. All this makes MIUI the best user interface. According to the latest information we have, 7 more smartphones will receive the stable MIUI 14 update soon. These updates are based on Android 13, your devices will be much faster!

Now the new stable MIUI 14 update of 7 more smartphones is ready! You may be asking what these smartphones are. Xiaomi did not release the first prepared MIUI 14 updates. Because it contains some bugs. We list the devices that will soon receive the new stable MIUI 14 update for you. You can find out the devices that will receive stable MIUI 14 by checking the list below!

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 V14.0.1.0.TLZCNXM (dagu)

Xiaomi Pad 5 V14.0.1.0.TKXCNXM (nabu)

Redmi K40 Gaming / POCO F3 GT V14.0.1.0.TKJCNXM (ares)

Xiaomi Mi 10S V14.0.2.0.TGACNXM (thyme)

Xiaomi CIVI 2 V14.0.3.0.TLLCNXM (ziyi)

Xiaomi 12X V14.0.5.0.TLDCNXM (psyche)

Redmi K40 / POCO F3 V14.0.4.0.TKHCNXM (alioth)

Here are the devices that will get MIUI 14 soon. It is known that MIUI 14 has dazzling innovations. A new design language, Foton engine, super icons and more are coming. If you are wondering about the features of MIUI 14, you can click here. We have conveyed the status of the stable MIUI 14 update of 7 more smartphones to you. We will notify you of any new developments regarding the updates. Therefore, do not forget to follow our website and comment.