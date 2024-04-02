Vivo to bring 5.5G to X Fold3, X100 series via OTA update

Vivo confirmed its plan to introduce the newly launched 5.5G to its devices. According to the brand, the support for the said connectivity will be first injected into its X Fold3 and X100 series through the OTA update.

China Mobile has recently announced the commercial launch of its latest connectivity creation, the 5G-Advanced or 5GA, which is widely known as the 5.5G. Just after that, Oppo CPO Pete Lau revealed that the company was the first brand to offer the first two 5GA-capable devices in the market: the Oppo Find X7 and Oppo Find X7 Ultra. In the image shared on X, the executive pointed out the ability of the new devices to cater to the latest connectivity.

Later, China Mobile tested the connectivity to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which surprisingly made an incredible record. According to the firm, “the measured speed of Xiaomi 14 Ultra exceeds 5Gbps.” Specifically, the Ultra model registered 5.35Gbps, which should be somewhere near 5GA’s highest theoretical rate value.

Now, Vivo wants the public to know that it is not behind the new technology. In its recent post on Weibo, the company shared that its two smartphone series “will be supported soon” by a 5.5G connection. It is unknown when exactly this will be, but the company will reportedly start an OTA update rollout this month to release it to the said devices.

In the future, more brands should confirm the arrival of the tech to their respective offerings, especially with China Mobile planning to expand the availability of 5.5G in other areas in China. According to the company, the plan is to cover 100 regions in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou first. After this, it will conclude the move to more than 300 cities at the end of 2024.