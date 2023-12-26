The 5 expert details you need to know about Xiaomi HyperOS

Xiaomi HyperOS is set to captivate tech enthusiasts. It’s an intriguing evolution from the initially planned MIUI 15. First leaks about MiOS was in 2022. Speculations hinted at Xiaomi’s development of this operating system. However, the unveiling of MIUI 14 cast doubt on the existence of MiOS. This led Xiaomi to shift gears and push forward with MIUI 15.

Xiaomi HyperOS is actually MIUI 15

During the Redmi K60 Ultra launch conference on August 2, Xiaomi announced the first MIUI 15 device will be Redmi K60 Ultra. That’s why all users are eagerly awaiting the release of MIUI 15.

However, leaked images on August 28, 2023, painted a different picture. Instead of MIUI 15, an Android interface labeled simply as “OS” emerged. This marked the unexpected transition to Xiaomi HyperOS.

The twist continued. Internal stable MIUI 15 updates persisted until October. This left the community puzzled about Xiaomi’s strategic direction. On October 26 2023, Xiaomi announced the HyperOS.

Xiaomi HyperOS designed for all Xiaomi Smart Devices

Xiaomi HyperOS is different because it’s universal. It’s not just for Android phones, but for all Xiaomi smart devices too. HyperOS aims to provide a seamless operating system experience across diverse product categories. Xiaomi HyperOS powers Xiaomi cars, refrigerators, smartwatches, fitness trackers, and computers.

POCO HyperOS and Redmi HyperOS

Xiaomi originally planned to release the HyperOS separately named on Redmi, POCO and Xiaomi. However, their plans changed. Licensing and groundwork for distinct HyperOS versions were abandoned. Xiaomi HyperOS used on all Xiaomi devices.

MIUI 15 apps and codes still exist in Xiaomi HyperOS

Xiaomi HyperOS is fascinating but MIUI 15 codes and applications still exist on stable ROMs. Even as the transition to HyperOS took place, remnants of MIUI 15 persists in system applications. You can check yourself from Xiaomi HyperOS system dump.

HyperOS 1.0’s version is MIUI V816

Adding to the intrigue is the version label of Xiaomi HyperOS, denoted as V816. This number holds historical significance. It points to the date of Xiaomi’s inaugural Android-based operating system launch on August 16, 2010. The rationale behind the V816 version remains elusive. Why is it V816 instead of OS1.0?

It introduces an element of mystery to the unfolding Xiaomi HyperOS story. For those encountering Xiaomi HyperOS for the first time, the journey promises to be one of discovery and anticipation.