What can be better than Xiaomi when it comes to Android phones. Phones for Blogging are wondering. Today there are plenty of companies that offer Android phones but if you are looking for a smartphone that is budget-friendly and has superb features then Xiaomi is definitely your destination. First of all let me tell you that Xiaomi markets its phones under some sub-brands known as flagship MI, budget Redmi, the mid-range Pocophone, and even gaming-focused Black Shark. And if you are a blogger then you need to have a smartphone that has all the necessary features and not to mention a good Ram.

Best Phones for Blogging in 2022

So if you want to get a new smartphone that has all the necessary features required for blogging then this article will surely help you. In the article, I am going to tell you about the 8 best Xiaomi phones for blogging in 2022. The article will talk about the screen size, dimensions, CPU, Ram, battery, rear camera, and front camera of different Xiaomi phones. To help you in getting your perfect blogging partner. So without making further delay let’s get into the discussion.

Xiaomi Mi 11

The Xiaomi MI 11 was released in March 2021 and weighs around 196 grams. The dimensions of the Xiaomi MI 11 phone is 164.3 × 74.6 × 8.6mm. It has OS Android 11 and the screen size of the phone is 6.8 inch. The Xiaomi MI 11 phone has a resolution of 1440 × 3200. It has the CPU of the Snapdragon 888 and the storage of 128 GB / 256 GB. The battery of the Xiaomi MI 11 phone is 4610mAH. It has a Rear camera of 108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP and Front camera of 20 MP. With all its amazing features, This Xiaomi Phone is perfect for blogging.

Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC

The Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC was released in September 2020 and weighs around 215 grams. The dimensions of the phone is 165.3 × 76.8 × 9.4mm. The screen size of the Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC phone is 6.67 inch and it has OS Android 10. The Android phone has a CPU of Snapdragon 732G and resolution of 1018 × 2400. The RAM of the Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC phone is 6 GB and it has storage of 64GB/128 GB. The battery of Xiaomi phone is 5,160mAH and the front camera is of 32 MP while the rear camera of the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC phone is 64 MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 11T Pro phone was released in September 2020 and weighs around 204 grams. This phone is perfect for blogging as it has dimensions of 164.1 × 76.9 × 8.8mm and OS Android 11. Talking about the screen size of the phone it is around 6.67 inch and it has the resolution of 1018 × 2400. The CPU of the phone is Snapdragon 888 and it has 8GB RAM. Talking about the battery it is around 5000mAH and it has a really powerful rear camera of 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP and front camera of 16MP.

Xiaomi POCO F3

The phone was released in March 2021 and it weighs around 196 grams with dimensions of 163.7 × 76.4 × 7.8mm. It has OS Android 11 and the screen size of the phone is 6.67 inch. The Xiaomi Poco F3 has a resolution of 1080 × 2400 and it consists of a Snapdragon 870 CPU with RAM of 6/8GB. The storage capacity of the phone is 128 GB/256GB and the battery is 4520mAH. Talking about the front camera of the Xiaomi Poco F3 phone, it is around 20 MP and the rear camera of the phone is 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

The Xiaomi MI 10T Pro was officially released in October 2020 to and weighs around 218 grams with dimensions of 165.1 × 76.4 × 9.3 mm. It has OS Android 10 with a screen size of 6.67 inch and a resolution of 1080 × 2400. Talking about the RAM of the phone it has 8GB RAM with Snapdragon 865 CPU and a battery of 5,000mAH. The rear camera of the phone is 108 MP + 13 MP + 5MP and the front camera is of 20 MP.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

The Xiaomi MI 11 Ultra was released in April 2021 and weighs around 234 G with dimensions of 164.3 × 74.6 × 8.4 mm. The phone has OS Android 11 with screen size of 6.81 inches and storage of 256GB. The RAM of the phone is 12GB and it has resolution of 1440 × 3200. Xiaomi MI 11 Ultra has a Snapdragon 888 CPU with a battery of 5,000mAH. Talking about the front camera of the phone it is around 20mp and the rear camera is 50 m p + 48 MP + 48 MP.

Xiaomi Black Shark 3

The Xiaomi Black Shark 3 was officially released in March 2020 and has dimensions of 168.7 × 77.3 × 10.4 mm. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 phone weighs around 222 grams and has OS Android 10 with a screen size 6.67 inches. The resolution of the phone is 1080 × 2400 and has a Snapdragon 865 CPU with RAM of 8GB/12GB. The storage of the phone is 128GB/256GB and the battery is around 4,720mAH. It has a rear camera of 64 MP + 13MP + 5MP and the front camera of the phone is around 20MP. Now this one’s a gaming phone for pro gamers, so why have we included it in a blogging listicle? because with this beast, you can do anything!

Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro was officially released in March 2021 and weighs around 250 grams with dimensions of 165.3 × 76.8 × 9.4 mm. It has OS Android 11 and the screen size of the phone is around 6.67 inches. The resolution of the phone is 1018 × 2400 and has a Snapdragon 860 CPU. Talking about the RAM of the phone it is around 6 GB/8GB with a storage of 128GB/256GB. The battery of the phone is 5,160mAH and the rear camera is around 48mp + 8 MP + 2MP + 2MP with 20MP front camera.

That was all about, 8 best Xiaomi phones for blogging in 2022. I hope this article helped you in choosing the perfect budget-friendly phone for you.