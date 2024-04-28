3C certification reveals 80W charging support for Vivo X100 Ultra, S19 series

The Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo S19, and Vivo S19 Pro have been spotted on China’s 3C certification website (via MySmartPrice), which confirmed that the devices would be armed with an 80W fast charging capability.

VIvo is expected to launch the models in China soon. To prepare for that, the company has to get the necessary certifications for the devices. Thankfully, this allows us to get a glimpse of some of the significant details about the handhelds, with the latest pointing to their charging information.

On the 3C website, Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo S19, and Vivo S19 Pro all made appearances, which ultimately led to the confirmation of their charge rating. Based on the details shared, all of them would be capable of 80W fast charging.

The certification also affirms earlier reports that all three devices will be armed with 5G connectivity. However, as expected, the handhelds will differ in other departments.

Details about the S19 series remain unknown, but a lot of leaks have already revealed several bits of information about the Vivo X100 Ultra. According to earlier reports, the device is likely to offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the BlueImage imaging tech, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.78” Samsung E7 AMOLED 2K screen display.