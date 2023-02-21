Affordable smartphone POCO C55 launched in India!

Today, with the launch by POCO India, the POCO C55 has been launched. This smartphone is an affordable POCO smartphone. It is the new member of the POCO C series after the POCO C50. In fact, the new POCO C55 is identical to the Redmi 12C. The Redmi 12C was first launched in China. It will soon be available in other markets as well. But in India, we will see Redmi 12C as POCO C55. The new models are expected to offer a good experience in everyday use. Let’s start the review of the POCO C55!

POCO C55 Specifications

The POCO C55 has a 6.71-inch 720 x 1650 IPS LCD panel. The panel comes with a pixel density of 261PPI and is protected by Corning Corilla Glass 3. The front of the device has a 5MP camera with a drop notch.

The smartphone has 2 rear cameras. One of them is the 50MP OmniVision 50C Main lens. This lens has an aperture of F1.8. In addition, POCO C55 has a depth lens for portrait photos. It has been added so that you can take better portrait photos.

On the chipset side, it is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 SOC. We’ve seen this processor on smartphones like the Redmi Note 9. It has 2.0GHz 2x Cortex-A75 and 6x 1.8GHz Cortex-A55 cores together. On the GPU side, Mali-G52 MP2 welcomes us. It will not cause any problems in your daily use. In high-performance operations such as games, you may not be satisfied.

POCO C55 comes with a 5000mAh battery capacity. It has 10W fast charging support. Instead of Type-C, there is a Micro-USB charging port. In addition, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM-Radio, and a fingerprint reader on the edge. Note that there is no NFC.

The device comes out of the box with MIUI 13 based on Android 12. It is offered with 3 different storage options: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128 GB. The price tag starts at INR9499 for the 4/64GB variant and goes up to INR10999 when you try to get the 6GB/128GB model. What do you think of this newly launched POCO C55? Do not forget to share your thoughts in the comments section.