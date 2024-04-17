Vivo T3x 5G debuts in India with 6000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 8GB RAM, affordable price

The Indian market has welcomed another device: the Vivo T3x 5G. The device comes as a budget device, but it does not disappoint in various sections. At RS 16499, buyers already have the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM, and, most of all, a huge 6000mAh battery.

The release of the device marks Vivo’s continuous pursuit to dominate the budget section of India’s smartphone industry. What makes the T3x 5G attractive compared to its competitors, nonetheless, is its impressive set of features and hardware, starting with a huge 6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Buyers also have the flexibility in terms of configuration options for the model, with options for 4GB RAM and up to 8GB RAM. As a 5G device with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, it is also expected to deliver decent performance despite its price range.

Here are more details about the Vivo T3x 5G: