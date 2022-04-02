After Mi 11 Ultra, the Xiaomi Mi 11 gets a massive price cut in China

Since the launch of the Xiaomi 12 series, the company is offering huge discounts on predecessor smartphones. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was previously offered with a massive price cut, and now the Xiaomi Mi 11 has got a huge price discount in China. The company is, maybe. focusing on clearing all the remaining units and so they are offering these good price cuts. Even at the discounted price range, the device offers very good value for money.

Xiaomi Mi 11 gets a huge price cut!

Xiaomi Jingdong flagship store has reportedly cut down the price of the Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphones. The 8GB+128GB variant of the Mi 11 is now available for CNY 2969 (USD 468), the company is offering a discount worth CNY 530 (USD 83). The smartphone is a very good deal at the discounted price range, if one was looking for a smartphone around this price range, Mi 11 can be a go for them.

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 11 offers a gorgeous 6.81-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED HDR10 + display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1500nit of peak brightness, and 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, MEMC, 100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB of UFS 3.1 based storage. It has got a 4600mAh battery coupled with a 55W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

For the optics, it has got a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixels Samsung ISOCELL sensor, 13-megapixels secondary ultrawide and a 5-megapixels tele-macro camera. The device houses a 20-megapixels front-facing selfie camera. Moreover, it includes an under-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, SOUND by Harmon Kardon, and USB Type-C for charging and audio. It has also got heart rate monitoring support using the fingerprint scanner.

