This unidentified device on Indian certification site could be Xiaomi 14 Lite, a rebranded Civi 4

Recently, a device was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS), and based on its model number, it could be the Xiaomi 14 Lite. Interestingly, almost the same model number has been seen in Xiaomi Civi 4, suggesting the two are directly related and could be just different versions of one another.

The alleged Xiaomi 14 Lite device was discovered on the said Indian certification site, showing the model number 24053PY09I. This could be a huge indication that the new smartphone will be launching in India, which is a surprise since the company didn’t introduce the Xiaomi 13 Lite in the said market.

No other details of the device were revealed by the certification, but its model number is almost the same identification given to a device earlier spotted on the MIIT certification site. The said device has the model number 24053PY09C and is believed to be the Xiaomi Civi 4 that will launch in China on March 18. Based on the small differences in their certification identifications, it might mean that the two are directly related and could be launched separately under different brands in India and China.

If true, the two could share the same hardware and features, albeit Xiaomi could make some tweaks for better identification between the two. Nonetheless, according to earlier reports, Civi 4 might sport a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a Leica-supported camera system, a 5,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging capability, and a 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.