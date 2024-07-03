Amazon India listing reveals Redmi A3X’s Unisoc T603 SoC, 3GB/64GB config, ₹7K price tag, more

The Redmi A3X is indeed coming to India soon, as it is already listed on Amazon India.

The device was first presented in Pakistan, where it is being offered in a sole 3GB/64GB configuration for PKR18,999 or around $69. Now, after the rumors of a global launch, the Redmi A3X has been spotted on Amazon India (via SmartPrix), where its price and several key details are listed.

According to the listing, the Redmi A3X in India will also be offered in the same 3GB/64GB configuration, priced at ₹6,999. The page also confirms four color options: Starry White, Ocean Green, Olive Green, and Midnight Black.

In terms of other details, the Redmi A3X in India might also offer the same set of specifications being offered by the variant launched in Pakistan: