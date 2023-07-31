Amazon gives Rs. 1,000 to Xiaomists: Redmi 12 5G Quiz Answers

Amazon India has prepared a brand new special contest for the upcoming Redmi 12 5G. The participants have a chance to win a generous prize of Rs. 1,000 by providing correct answers to a set of questions related to Redmi 12 5G.

Redmi 12 5G Amazon contest

Redmi 12 5G will be unveiled in India on August 1st and we already know almost everything about the phone. You can read our previous article to see the Geekbench result and specs of Redmi 12 5G.

Amazon Redmi 12 5G quiz consists of a total of different questions, all of which revolve around fundamental aspects of Redmi 12 5G. We have all the questions and answers for you. You can join Xiaomi Consent from link of Amazon, if you are unsure about the answers you have given, you can check out the questions and answers below.

Question 1: Redmi 12 5G Series comes with which processor brand (Snapdragon)?

Snapdragon (correct answer)

(correct answer) Unisoc

Exynos

None of the above

Question 2: The display on Redmi 12 5G is

Biggest display on a Redmi smartphone

90 Hz adaptive sync refresh rate

6.79-inch FHD+ display

All of the above (correct answer)

Question 3: Redmi 12 5G has a ____

Crystal glass design (correct answer)

(correct answer) Plastic design

Metal design

Premium glass design

Question 4: Redmi 12 5G is the only smartphone with IP53 rating in the segment

True (correct answer)

(correct answer) False

Question 5: Redmi 12 5G hosts a massive ___ mAh battery

5000 mAh (correct answer)

(correct answer) 4600 mAh

3000 mAh

None of the above

We have added both questions and correct answers. If you have missed out the quiz link, you can join Amazon’s Redmi 12 5G contest here, 100 participiants will have chance to win Rs. 1,000.