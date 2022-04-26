Android 13 Beta 1 now available for Google Pixel users!

Android 13 Beta 1 is now available to all Pixel device owners, marking a major milestone in the Android development community. This new version of Android brings with it a myriad of new features and improvements, including better optimization for battery life and faster performance overall. Additionally, Android 13 Beta 1 includes some exciting updates to Android’s security and privacy settings, making it easier than ever to stay protected online. Whether you’re an Android enthusiast or simply looking to try out the latest software release, Android32 Beta 1 is the perfect option for you.

Android 13 Beta 1 Features

There are few changes exist in Android 13 Beta 1. This article will be updated after new features discovered.

New Android T Logo

New Custom Theming Color Options

New Media Progress Bar Animation

New Clipboard Overlay

New Exit from Search Animation

Android 13 Beta 1 Download Links

Android 13 Beta 1 is now available for download! This new release includes several bug fixes and performance improvements, as well as support for Android 13 DP2. If you’re running Android 13 DP2, simply update from settings.

This new beta version introduces a number of innovative new features, including enhanced connectivity options, improved security capabilities, and a more streamlined user interface. We’re particularly impressed by the improved battery life and performance that Android 13 promises, and we’re really looking forward to seeing how this beta version will continue to evolve over time. Overall, We think that Android 13 has incredible potential, and We’re excited to see what it will do for the Android ecosystem going forward.