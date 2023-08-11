Android 14 Beta3 Update Released for Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro and Xiaomi 12T: Continuing to Generate Excitement in the Tech World!

Xiaomi has commenced the rollout of the Android 14 Beta3 update for its flagship models, Xiaomi 13/Pro and Xiaomi 12T. This update encompasses the advanced optimizations and features of Android 14 Beta3. Presently in the beta phase, Android 14 is poised to offer stable versions to users in the future. Ongoing preparations persist to ensure the delivery of the utmost user experience. It’s important to note that Android 14 Beta3 may contain certain glitches, as it is a beta version of the operating system.

Xiaomi Android 14 Beta3 Update

The update’s build numbers are MIUI-V23.7.28 for Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro and MIUI-V23.7.31 for Xiaomi 12T. Official fastboot links have been provided for smartphones, allowing users to download the update via these links. However, after downloading the update, it’s crucial to remember the option to revert to the stable version.

As Xiaomi continues to push the boundaries of innovation and technology, the release of Android 14 Beta3 marks another milestone in the evolution of their devices. With the promise of enhanced optimizations and features, users of Xiaomi 13/ 13 Pro and Xiaomi 12T are in for an exciting glimpse into the future of Android. The introduction of Android 14 Beta3, although still in its developmental phase, signifies Xiaomi’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the mobile technology landscape.

This beta release offers enthusiasts and developers the opportunity to test the new features, functionalities, and improvements that Android 14 brings to the table. The user experience is expected to be elevated to new heights, thanks to the rigorous efforts of Xiaomi’s development team. However, it’s worth reiterating that beta versions inherently carry the risk of encountering bugs and glitches, which is a standard aspect of their testing phase. Users who are less inclined to tolerate potential disruptions in their device experience might consider waiting for the stable release of Android 14.

Xiaomi 13 Android 14 Beta3

Xiaomi 13 Pro Android 14 Beta3

Xiaomi 12T Android 14 Beta3

To access the Android 14 Beta3 update, interested users can utilize the provided fastboot links, facilitating a seamless download process. It’s strongly advised that users thoroughly read any accompanying instructions before initiating the update procedure, as the process might involve certain intricacies.

The introduction of Android 14 Beta3 for Xiaomi 13/Pro and Xiaomi 12T heralds a new chapter in the world of mobile technology. As the beta phase continues and the development process progresses, users can eagerly anticipate the stable version of Android 14, complete with its refined features and optimally enhanced user experience. Xiaomi’s dedication to innovation remains evident, and this update stands as a testament to their commitment to providing cutting-edge advancements to their user base.