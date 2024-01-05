Are HyperOS system apps compatible for MIUI?

For individuals immersed in the MIUI ecosystem, the inquiry regarding the compatibility of HyperOS system apps often surfaces. Generally speaking, a significant proportion of HyperOS system apps operates seamlessly within the MIUI framework, enriching the user experience by introducing additional features and functionalities. However, it is crucial to approach this compatibility with discernment, recognizing that not all HyperOS system apps are universally compatible with MIUI. This article aims to dissect the intricate interplay between HyperOS system apps and MIUI, shedding light on the nuances of their compatibility.

Compatibility Overview

The majority of HyperOS system apps are indeed compatible with MIUI, providing users with additional features and functionalities. These apps can be easily integrated into the MIUI interface, enhancing the overall performance and user experience.

SystemUI Plugin Compatibility

While most HyperOS system apps work well with MIUI, the SystemUI plugin is an exception. Not all versions of the SystemUI plugin are compatible with MIUI 14. Users need to be aware that only the 15.0.1.19.1 version of the SystemUI plugin can be seamlessly integrated into MIUI 14. It’s crucial to ensure that you have the correct version to avoid any compatibility issues. Otherwise you have to factory reset your phone.

Using HyperOS Wallpapers on MIUI

To further enhance the HyperOS experience on MIUI, users can also utilize HyperOS wallpapers. These wallpapers are designed to complement the HyperOS system, providing a visually cohesive and aesthetically pleasing interface. By incorporating HyperOS wallpapers, MIUI users can enjoy a more immersive and unified experience.

Download HyperOS System Apps

You can update all apps to the latest version using our MIUI Downloader app. Or you can use the HyperOS Updates website to manually download and update your desired application.

