World’s most powerful Gaming Tablet | Asus ROG Flow Z13 review

Asus ROG Flow Z13, the most different innovation of the computer world in recent times, was recently introduced and went on sale. This computer and tablet combination device stands out with its unique design. The device, which is referred to as a player tablet, can be used in different positions. Having a very powerful hardware makes it possible to do many operations comfortably and even to play current games fluently. Let’s take a closer look at this world’s most powerful gaming tablet.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Tablet review

This gaming tablet isn’t limited to just gaming or work; It also offers different possibilities such as watching movies-videos and drawing. Now let’s take a closer look at the features of Asus ROG Flow Z13

Processor

One of the most important parts of a computer that can be used for work and play is the processor. This gaming tablet is equipped with Intel Core i9 12900H, one of the most powerful and up-to-date processors of intel. Intel Core i7 12700H or Intel Core i5 12500H in different models. This processor is a very native processor for work or play. The 12900H is a 14 core 20 thread processor. 6 of these 14 cores are performance-oriented, 8 of them are efficiency-oriented and can reach 5.00GHz at turbo frequency. You can find more detailed information about the Intel Core i9 12900H on the Intel’s website.

Graphics Card

Asus ROG Flow Z13 internally contains Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. This GPU clocked at 1485MHz and has 4GB of GDDR6 memory. The biggest advantage of using this graphics processor is that Ray Tracing and DLSS technology can be used. In summary, DLSS technology enables a low resolution image to be upgraded to a higher resolution with artificial intelligence. This increases the FPS value.

The most fantastic aspect of this gaming tablet is that it can be installed with an external graphics card other than the RTX 3050 Ti, which is used internally. With Asus ROG XC Mobile RTX 3080 external graphics card, this tablet can switch between RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3080. The external RTX 3080 graphics card, connected through the XGm interface on the tablet, takes the performance to the next level.

Storage and RAM

One of the most important parts of a business and gaming computer is RAM. Because the amount of RAM required increases considerably in multi-window use. Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet has 16GB (8×2) 5200MHz RAMs. One of the most crucial points is that these RAMs are LPDDR5 supported. As storage, there is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe M2 SSD with 1TB of storage.

Screen

Asus ROG Flow Z13 offers 2 different screen options. Users can choose a 1080p 120Hz or 4K 60Hz display when purchasing the tablet. This screen has an aspect ratio of 16:10 and includes different technologies. The screen with Adaptive Sync, 500 nits brightness and Dolby Vision offers a good experience while playing games or watching movies and videos.

Design

Another issue that users care about when buying a tablet is ergonomics. Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet, on the other hand, has a 12mm thin and 1.1 kilogram design. In order to use it in different positions, it can be adjusted horizontally and vertically with the hinge on the back cover. On the upper side, there are 2 fan outlets. In addition, a window showing the circuits inside the device has been added to add visuality and there is RGB lighting in this section.

Connectivity

The input and output units of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Tablet are as follows: On the right side, there are power button with fingerprint sensor, volume button, one USB-A 2.0, one 3.5mm jack input and speaker output. On the left, there is one USB-C, one XGm port, and a speaker output. At the bottom, there is a magnetic keyboard port. Finally, on the back, there is an SD Card slot and an M2 SSD slot that allows us to install an external M2 SSD up to 40mm. On the wireless side, there is Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Battery and Charging

One of the features that makes the Asus ROG Flow Z13 a tablet is that it has a battery. It has a battery with 56WHrs power. With this battery, you can use the tablet mobile for long periods of time. For charging, you can use the USB-C port on the left. There is also a 100W adapter as a charging adapter. 100W charging speed provides 50% charge in 30 minutes.

Price

Asus ROG Flow Z13 costs 1900 dollars, while the package with XG Mobile external RTX 3080 graphics card is 3300 dollars. The model we reviewed in this regard was the Intel Core i9 12900H version.

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet really has the title of the world’s most powerful gaming tablet with the features it offers. This gaming tablet is the pioneer of many innovations. Connecting an external graphics card with a single cable and being able to plug and unplug it with a single click are really great innovations. Of course, the price of such an innovative device is higher than normal. You can find information about other versions on Asus’s page.