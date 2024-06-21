BRE-AL00a Huawei 4G phone might be Enjoy 70X with customizable button, rear circular camera island

More details about the earlier reported BRE-AL00a Huawei 4G phone have been discovered after it appeared on several platforms recently.

The phone first surfaced on MIIT and China’s 3C platform. The model has the BRE-AL00a model number, but new leaks about the phone have led to the belief that it could be the upcoming Huawei Enjoy 70X smartphone.

The latest information about the handheld comes from TENAA, where its designs are revealed. According to the images, the phone will have a curved display. In the back, it will feature a huge rear circular camera island. It will house the camera lenses and the flash unit, although it seems they won’t be as prominent as the lenses in Enjoy 60X due to their small sizes.

The images also show a physical button on the left side of the phone. It is believed to be customizable, allowing users to designate specific functions for it.

Aside from those, according to the latest leaks, the alleged Huawei Enjoy 70X model comes with the following details: