Car with Xiaomi HyperOS coming — Xiaomi SU7

Lei Jun recently took to his Twitter account to unveil the highly anticipated Xiaomi SU7, a groundbreaking automobile that operates on Xiaomi’s innovative HyperOS. This marks Xiaomi’s official entry into the automotive industry, and the SU7 has certainly grabbed the attention of tech enthusiasts and car aficionados alike.

The introduction of the Xiaomi SU7 with HyperOS raises intriguing questions about the fusion of technology and automotive design. Some may find the idea of a car running on a mobile operating system like HyperOS unusual, while others may appreciate the potential for seamless integration and a tech-enhanced driving experience.

The Xiaomi SU7 lineup consists of three variants: SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max, drawing inspiration from Xiaomi’s creative approach to naming their smartphones. What sets the Max variant apart is the inclusion of a LiDAR sensor, highlighting Xiaomi’s commitment to incorporating advanced technologies in their vehicles.

One of the most notable features of the SU7 is its top speed of 210 km/h, making it an exciting addition to the electric car market. The Lidar front windshield enhances the vehicle’s safety features, ensuring a comprehensive approach to navigation and obstacle detection.

Xiaomi offers diverse tire options for the SU7, including 245/45R19 and 245/40R20, allowing drivers to choose based on their preferences for performance and comfort. The dual-motor setup, with a 220kW front induction motor and a powerful 275kW rear permanent magnet motor, delivers a total power of 495kW, promising an exhilarating driving experience.

In terms of dimensions, the SU7 measures 4997mm x 1963mm x 1455mm, providing a sleek and stylish design that reflects Xiaomi’s commitment to aesthetics and functionality. The car runs on a CATL 800V ternary Kirin battery, ensuring efficient and long-lasting performance.

Xiaomi offers optional customizations for the SU7, allowing users to personalize their vehicles with unique logos, mirrors, windshields, rims, and rearview mirrors. This level of customization aligns with Xiaomi’s ethos of providing users with a tailored and individualized experience.

One of the standout features of the Xiaomi SU7 is its integration of Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), facilitating seamless toll payments for a more convenient driving experience. This feature not only showcases Xiaomi’s attention to detail but also addresses practical concerns for daily commuters.

Xiaomi’s foray into the automotive industry with the SU7 demonstrates the company’s commitment to diversification and innovation. As technology continues to shape the future of transportation, Xiaomi’s HyperOS-powered cars could pave the way for a new era of smart and connected vehicles. The SU7, with its impressive features and design, is set to make waves in the automotive market, offering a glimpse into Xiaomi’s vision for the future of transportation.

Source: Lei Jun on X