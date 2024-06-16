Confirmed: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite to debut on June 18

We finally have a date for the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4: June 18.
An Amazon India page (via GSMArena) has confirmed the date, where an “all-day entertainment companion” device was teased. The page doesn’t directly mention the model that will be unveiled, but the file name of the image poster and the page title show that the teaser date is meant for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. As per reports, nonetheless, the date mentioned on the page could just be the start of pre-orders, and the Lite model will actually hit stores on June 24.
According to earlier reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite could be a rebranded Oppo K12x. If this is true, the OnePlus phone could also adopt the following features of its Oppo counterpart, including:
- 162.9 x 75.6 x 8.1mm dimensions
- 191g weight
- Snapdragon 695 5G
- LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage
- 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations
- 6.67” Full HD+ OLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 2100 nits peak brightness
- Rear Camera: 50MP primary unit + 2MP depth
- 16MP selfie
- 5,500mAh battery
- 80W SuperVOOC charging
- Android 14-based ColorOS 14 system
- Glow Green and Titanium Gray colors