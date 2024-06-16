Confirmed: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite to debut on June 18

We finally have a date for the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4: June 18.

An Amazon India page (via GSMArena) has confirmed the date, where an “all-day entertainment companion” device was teased. The page doesn’t directly mention the model that will be unveiled, but the file name of the image poster and the page title show that the teaser date is meant for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. As per reports, nonetheless, the date mentioned on the page could just be the start of pre-orders, and the Lite model will actually hit stores on June 24.

According to earlier reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite could be a rebranded Oppo K12x. If this is true, the OnePlus phone could also adopt the following features of its Oppo counterpart, including: