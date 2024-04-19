Counterpoint predicts 60M Pura 70 units sales in 2024

Huawei might be heading to another success with the recent release of its new Pura 70 series. According to research firm Counterpoint Research, the smartphone giant could sell up to 60 million units this year.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has started selling the models of the lineup this week after the earlier confirmation of the series’ monicker. It offers four models: Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro+, Pura 70 Pro, and Pura 70 Ultra.

The lineup is now being offered in the Chinese market, and its initial arrival was welcomed warmly by consumers in the country. In just the first few minutes, Huawei’s online store stock became out of stock, while piles of buyers lined up outside different outlets of the brand in China.

Needless to say, industry experts believe that the new series could guide the brand to another success despite the current US ban it is facing. The Pura 70 series is expected to follow the path of Huawei’s Mate 60, which was also deemed a success in China. To recall, the Chinese brand sold 1.6 million Mate 60 units within just six weeks after its launch. Interestingly, over 400,000 units were reportedly sold in the last two weeks or during the same period Apple launched the iPhone 15 in mainland China. A Jefferies analyst, Edison Lee, echoed the positive appeal of Mate 60 in a recent report, saying Huawei outsold Apple through its Mate 60 Pro model.

Now, Counterpoint believes Huawei will achieve this success again this year. As per the firm, the giant could double its smartphone 2024 sales through the help of the Pura 70 series, allowing it to jump from 32 million smartphones in 2023 to 60 million units this year.

“There may be some shortage at various channels, but supply will be much better compared to when the Mate 60 was launched. We don’t expect any long-lasting shortage,” Ivan Lam, a senior analyst at Counterpoint, shared.

