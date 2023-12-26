Did you know that Xiaomi HyperOS has Dynamic Island feature?

In the realm of smartphone operating systems, Xiaomi HyperOS, an innovative software developed by Xiaomi, comes with a hidden gem that many users may not be aware of. This feature, known as the dynamic notch or dynamic badge, made its debut with Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro series and has now been integrated into the entire iPhone 15 series. Xiaomi has also adopted this functionality, making it available on devices running HyperOS, including but not limited to the global variants of the Redmi Note 12, POCO F5 Pro, and Xiaomi 11T.

Xiaomi HyperOS Dynamic Notch Feature

The dynamic notch feature which is kind of dynamic island feature adds a subtle yet useful element to the user experience. When certain actions are performed, such as activating the hotspot, plugging in the charger, or muting the phone, a black bar forms around the device’s notch area, displaying alerts. This making it easier for users to stay informed about the status of their device.

Third-Party App Integration

Xiaomi has gone a step further by extending support for third-party applications to utilize the dynamic notch feature. However, the adoption of this feature by third-party app developers is currently limited. This is primarily due to the recent global release of HyperOS, as developers need time to integrate this unique functionality into their applications.

Devices Compatible with Xiaomi HyperOS

To determine whether your device will receive the HyperOS update, you can check the list of devices that have already received this Xiaomi HyperOS. Some of the devices include:

Redmi Note 12 (tapas) – Global

Redmi Note 12 NFC (topaz) – Global

Xiaomi Pad 6 (pipa) – China

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max (yudi) – China

POCO F5 Pro (mondrian) – Global

Xiaomi 11T (agate) – Global

Xiaomi 13 (fuxi) – Global, EEA, and China

Xiaomi 13 Pro (nuwa) – China

Redmi Note 12S (sea) – Global

POCO F5 (marble) – EEA

Xiaomi 13 Ultra (ishtar) – EEA

Xiaomi 12T (plato) – EEA

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 (babylon) – China

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 (zizhan) – China

Redmi K60 Pro (socrates) – China

Redmi K60 (mondrian) – China

Redmi K60 Ultra (corot) – China

Xiaomi Civi 3 (yuechu) – China

Conclusion

As Xiaomi continues to enhance its HyperOS with iOS features like the dynamic notch, users can look forward to an evolving and engaging user experience. While third-party app integration is currently in the early stages, the growing list of compatible devices showcases Xiaomi’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions to its user base.