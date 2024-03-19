Edge 50 Pro’s April 3 launch speculation increases after Motorola’s recent announcements

The guess for the device that Motorola will unveil in April continues. After the company shared that Edge 50 Pro will be “coming soon,” beliefs that the device could be the star of the April 3 event the company earlier teased.

Last week, the company started sending invites to select media outlets, informing them of an April 3 event “to witness the fusion of art and intelligence.” No other details were shared, including the model that will be announced, but speculations started claiming that the phrase could hint at the debut of Edge 50 Fusion.

However, Motorola India confirmed on Monday the upcoming launch of Edge 50 Pro, which has been headlining different leak reports recently. With this, despite the company not specifying that it will be the device it is teasing for the April 3 event, fans started speculating that the model could indeed be the model the company will be launching.

Supporting this is the launch of the Flipkart page of the Edge 50 Pro, which echoes the words in the invite by providing the “Intelligence Meets Art” welcome note on the landing page. According to the page, the device will offer a 50MP AI-powered pro-grade camera with AI adaptive stabilization and AI photo enhancement engine, a 6.7” 3D curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and three color options.

The post has also revealed the actual rear layout of the phone, reflecting earlier renders that its square-shaped camera island will house all three camera lenses (reportedly a 50MP main sensor with a wide f/1.4 aperture, an ultrawide-angle sensor, and a telephoto lens with an impressive 6x optical zoom) and a flash unit.

Meanwhile, Motorola China confirmed on Weibo that the Edge 50 Pro (which will debut as X50 Ultra in the Chinese market) will use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip.

Ultimately, as per other leaks, the Edge 50 Pro is reportedly getting a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired and 50W wireless charging support, 12 GB RAM, and up to 512 GB storage.