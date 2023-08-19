End of Life: Goodbye to Updates for Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9, and POCO M2

Like we said before, in a move that has left many users disappointed, Xiaomi has officially announced the end of support for three of its popular budget smartphones – Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9, and POCO M2. These devices will not get the MIUI 14 update. This decision marks the conclusion of an era for these devices, leaving their users to contemplate their next move.

The Era Ends: Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9, and POCO M2 Reach EOL Status

Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9, and POCO M2, once shining stars in Xiaomi’s budget smartphone lineup, have now been designated as “End of Life” (EOL) devices. This classification signifies that the manufacturer will no longer provide official software updates, security patches, or technical support for these devices. While this decision is a common occurrence in the tech world, it still comes as a blow to the legions of users who have come to rely on these devices.

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9, introduced in April 2020, garnered praise for its impressive specifications at an affordable price point. Boasting a 6.53 inch display, 4 cameras, and reliable performance, it quickly found its place in the pockets of budget-conscious consumers. The device’s EOL status indicates that it will no longer receive the latest Android updates, leaving users without access to new features and security enhancements.

Redmi Note 9’s last internal build is 23.7.13, since then the device didn’t get any internal updates, indicating the end of the updates, and it will not get the MIUI 14 update.

Redmi 9

Equally noteworthy, Redmi 9 carved its niche as a budget champion too. It had similar specs to Redmi Note 9, 4 cameras, an 6.53 inch screen and a long-lasting 5020mAh battery that made it a favorite among cost-conscious consumers. The discontinuation of support for Redmi 9 will likely prompt many users to consider upgrading to newer models in search of the latest software features and security updates.

Same as Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9’s last internal update was 23.7.13, too, indicating it won’t get the MIUI 14 update.

POCO M2

POCO M2, a rebrand of Redmi 9 special to the Indian market, which has the same specs except the battery being 5000mAh instead of 5020mAh. Like Redmi 9, POCO M2 has stopped receiving updates too.

Like the other two, Poco M2’s last internal update was 23.7.13, so POCO M2 will not get the MIUI 14 update too.

So, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 and POCO M2 will not get the MIUI 14 update, because Xiaomi stopped their internal builds. Xiaomi actually considered releasing MIUI 14 for these devices and there were some leaked MIUI 14 builds, but they didn’t.

Implications for Users

For users of these now EOL devices, there are several considerations to ponder. One immediate concern is security – without regular updates, these smartphones could become vulnerable to emerging threats and exploits. As manufacturers cease to provide patches for known vulnerabilities, hackers may find it easier to target these devices, potentially compromising user data and privacy.

Furthermore, the lack of official updates means that users will miss out on new features and improvements introduced by the latest versions of the Android operating system. This could lead to a suboptimal user experience over time, as apps and services evolve to take advantage of newer capabilities.

Exploring Upgrade Options

As the curtain falls on Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9, and POCO M2, users find themselves at a crossroads – stick with their current devices and accept the limitations that come with EOL status, (maybe try custom ROMs) or explore the world of newer smartphones. Xiaomi and its sub-brands offer a wide range of options for users looking to upgrade, from mid-range powerhouses to the latest flagship offerings. Exploring these alternatives could help users find a device that aligns with their needs and preferences.

Xiaomi’s Stance

While the discontinuation of support for these devices is disappointing for their users, it is worth noting that the decision is often based on a combination of factors, including hardware limitations, software optimization, and market demand for newer models. Xiaomi and its sub-brands may prioritize allocating resources to devices with stronger sales and more robust hardware capabilities to provide a better overall user experience. In the end, the EOL designation serves as a reminder that even in the fast-paced world of smartphones, every device has its season, and the time eventually comes to bid farewell to once beloved companions.