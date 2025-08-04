Here’s everything we know about Infinix GT 30 5G+

Details about the Infinix GT 30 5G+ continue to surface ahead of its debut on August 8.

The brand recently started teasing the Infinix model in India, where its Flipkart page is now live. The handheld sports a futuristic design with the Cyber Mecha Design 2.0, which comes with more than 10 settings.

Aside from its design, the company also confirmed several details about the smartphone, including the following:

MediaTek Dimensity 7400

8GB LPDDR5X RAM + 8GB virtual RAM

256GB storage

1.5K 144Hz AMOLED with 4500nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 7i

Customizable Mecha Lights with 10+ scenarios, including Breathe, Meteor, and Rhythm

AI features, including AI Magic Voice Changer, ZoneTouch Master, AI Call Assistant, AI Writing Assistant, Folax AI Voice Assistant, and Circle To Search

Performance Modes and Esports Mode

Pulse Green, Cyber Blue, and Blade White

