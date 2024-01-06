Evolution of Xiaomi camera watermark: A journey of 7 years

Xiaomi, a trailblazer in the smartphone industry, has continually pushed the boundaries of innovation. One often-overlooked aspect of their devices is the camera watermark – a small but significant feature that has undergone a remarkable evolution since its debut with the Mi 6 in 2017.

The Mi 6 Era (2017)

Back in 2017, Xiaomi introduced the camera watermark with the Mi 6, featuring a dual-camera icon accompanied by the text “SHOT ON MI 6” and “MI DUAL CAMERA.” At this stage, users had limited control, with a single setting to enable or disable the watermark and no customization options.

MI MIX 2’s Unique Touch (2017)

The MI MIX 2, introduced later in 2017, took a different approach. It featured the MIX logo alongside the standard “SHOT ON MI MIX2” text, distinguishing itself as the only Xiaomi phone with a single camera to sport a watermark.

Customization with MIX 3 (2018)

In 2018, Xiaomi unveiled the MIX 3, introducing a significant upgrade to the camera watermark. Users could now personalize the watermark by adding up to 60 characters of text or an emoji in the section previously occupied by “MI DUAL CAMERA.” Additionally, the transition from “MI DUAL CAMERA” to “AI DUAL CAMERA” reflected Xiaomi’s integration of AI features into their camera systems.

The Three-Camera Revolution (2019)

With the Mi 9 series in 2019, Xiaomi embraced the trend of multiple rear cameras. The watermark logo on three-camera phones now featured three camera icons. The CC9 series introduced a front camera watermark, featuring the CC logo and the text “SHOT ON MI CC9,” replacing the DUAL CAMERA icon with the CC logo.

Four and Five-Camera Marvels (2019)

Towards the end of 2019, Xiaomi unveiled models with four and five rear cameras. Each model displayed the respective number of camera icons in the watermark. Notably, the Mi Note 10 series, with five cameras, showcased a five-camera icon.

MIX ALPHA’s 108 MP Milestone (2019)

The groundbreaking Xiaomi MIX ALPHA, introduced in 2019, marked a milestone as the first phone with a 108 MP camera. Its watermark featured a logo resembling ‘108’ alongside an alpha symbol, emphasizing the device’s cutting-edge camera capabilities.

Revamped Watermarks (2020)

In 2020, Xiaomi brought about significant changes to the watermarks, replacing old icons with adjacent circular symbols. Simultaneously, the “AI DUAL CAMERA” text was removed, offering a cleaner look to the watermark.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra’s New Features (2022)

The most recent development in the Xiaomi camera watermark saga came with the 2022 release of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Phones equipped with Leica camera lenses now feature a watermark positioned beneath the photo. This revamped watermark, displayed on a white or black bar, includes camera specifications, device name, and the Leica logo.

Simplification Across Brands (2022)

In a move towards simplicity, Xiaomi streamlined watermarks on POCO, REDMI, and XIAOMI phones by removing the camera count icon, now only displaying the model name.

Conclusion

As we trace the evolution of Xiaomi’s camera watermark from the Mi 6 to the 12S Ultra, it becomes clear that this seemingly minor feature has experienced significant enhancements, reflecting both technological advancements and Xiaomi’s commitment to providing users with a personalized and evolving smartphone experience. The journey from basic watermarks to customizable options and integration of Leica lens specifications showcases Xiaomi’s dedication to innovation in the realm of mobile photography.