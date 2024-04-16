FCC listing confirms Poco F6 Pro’s 5000mAh battery

The Poco F6 Pro has been spotted again. This time, however, the listing confirms that it will get a huge 5000mAh battery.

The model is expected to launch soon due to its certification from Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission. That’s because, in the past, all smartphones that had been certified by the regulator were released the next month or after two months. With this, expect that the F6 Pro could be launched this month or in May.

Now, its FCC appearance not only indicates its imminent debut but also reveals its battery detail. The listing shows that the device bears the same 23113RKC6G model number previously spotted on the NBTC platform. Alongside this detail, the listing reveals that it will run on the Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0 system and will offer a 3.89V battery. It is believed to be a 4,880mAh battery pack, which translates to a 5,000mAh rating.

The listing shares no other details. However, based on the model number of the device, it can be assumed that the Poco F6 Pro will be a rebrand of the Redmi K70, which has a 23113RKC6C model number.

If this speculation is true, the Poco F6 Pro could adopt many of the features and hardware of the Redmi K70 smartphone. That includes K70’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) chip, rear camera setup (50MP wide camera with OIS, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro), 5000mAh battery, and 120W wired charging capability.