Find My Device for Android now available to Google Pixels

Google has another treat for its Pixel users: the Find My Device feature.

Pixels might not be the most powerful smartphones in the market, but what makes them interesting is Google’s continuous introduction of new features in them. Google has proved it once again by adopting the location tracker feature that Apple has made popular.

The search giant has already confirmed the arrival of the enhanced Find My Device feature to its Android devices, including phones and tablets. It relies on Bluetooth technology and a crowdsourced network of Androids in order to locate missing devices, even if they are offline. Through the feature, users can ring or view the location of the missing device on a map in the app. According to the company, it will also work on Pixel 8 and 8 Pro even “if they’re powered off or the battery is dead.”

“Starting in May, you’ll be able to locate everyday items like your keys, wallet or luggage with Bluetooth tracker tags from Chipolo and Pebblebee in the Find My Device app,” Google shared in its recent blog post. “These tags, built specifically for the Find My Device network, will be compatible with unknown tracker alerts across Android and iOS to help protect you from unwanted tracking. Keep an eye out later this year for additional Bluetooth tags from eufy, Jio, Motorola and more.”