Oppo Find X7 Ultra tops DxOMark smartphone camera ranking

Oppo has attained another milestone after its Find X7 Ultra model managed to have the top spot in DxOMark’s global smartphone camera ranking, putting it in the same place as the Huawei Mate 60 Pro+.

Oppo Find X7 Ultra is armed with a primary 50MP 1″ sensor (23mm equivalent f/1.8-aperture lens, AF, OIS), an ultra-wide 50MP 1/1.95″ sensor (14mm equivalent f/2-aperture lens, AF), a 50MP 1/1.56″ periscope telephoto (65mm equivalent f/2.6-aperture lens, AF, OIS), and another 50MP 1/2.51″ periscope telephoto (135mm equivalent f/4.3-aperture lens, AF, OIS). According to DxOMark, this system has allowed the model to reach the highest scores in its portrait/group, indoor, and lowlight tests.

Moreover, the company noted that Find X7 Ultra has a “good color rendering and white balance in photo and video” and an “excellent bokeh effect with good subject isolation and high levels of detail.” DxOMark also applauded the Ultra model’s detail delivery at medium and long-range tele and the texture/noise trade-off in lowlight situations. Ultimately, the firm claimed that the smartphone showed “accurate exposure and wide dynamic range” when used on portraits and landscape shots.

Of course, the smartphone’s camera system doesn’t come without any flaws. According to the review, it has a “slight loss of detail” when being used for close-range tele and in ultra-wide shots. It also noted that there were occasional “occasional” moments when slight overexposure in lowlight photos and unnatural texture rendering were observed. In its videos, DxOMark claimed that the unit could also show instability in exposure and tone mapping.

Despite all that, reaching the top is a huge victory for the Oppo model, as it has allowed it to be in the same spot as the Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ in DxOMark’s smartphone camera ranking. Despite outperforming other brands in small differences, today’s news puts Find X7 Ultra above models like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more.

This follows the company’s success after its Dimensity 9000-armed Oppo Find X7 dominated the February 2024 AnTuTu flagship ranking, wherein it outperformed the flagship models from other brands, including the ASUS ROG 8 Pro, iQOO 12, RedMagic 9 Pro+, vivo X100 Pro, and more.