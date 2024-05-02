Geekbench confirms Realme GT Neo 6’s 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip

The Realme GT Neo 6 has appeared on the Geekbench listing, confirming its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and 16GB RAM.

The news follows earlier claims about the chip, with famous leaker account Digital Chat Station recently underscoring that it would be the first Snapdragon 8s Gen 3-powered device to offer over 100W charging power. Prior to that, the tipster also claimed the same thing, but this is the first time a piece of proof has surfaced to back up the claims.

On the listing, a device with the RMX3852 model number was spotted. The handheld is believed to be the Realme GT Neo 6, as the model number is the same identification spotted on China’s 3C platform. The name of the chip was not directly revealed in the listing, but details about it point to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip.

Aside from this, the listing shows that the device tested has 14.94GB RAM, but it could be marketed as 16GB RAM. Also, the device has an Android 14-based system, which could come with Realme UI 5.0 skin.

Through these details, the device reportedly registered 1,986 and 5,140 single-core and multi-core scores, respectively.

This new discovery adds to the pile of details we already know about the Realme GT Neo 6. To recall, here are the past leaks reported involving the model:

The device only weighs 199 grams.

Its camera system will have a 50MP main unit with OIS.

It features a 6.78” 8T LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and 6,000 nits peak brightness.

The Realme GT Neo 6 will be using Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 as its SoC.

The phone will be powered by a 5,500mAh battery.

