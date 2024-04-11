Google to introduce AI photo editing features in iOS, other Androids in May

Google wants to bring the power of its Magic Editor, Photo Unblur, and Magic Eraser to more devices soon. According to the company, it will expand the availability of its AI-editing tools to more Android devices and even iOS handhelds via Google Photos.

The company will start the plan on May 15 and the following weeks. To recall, the company’s AI-powered editing features were originally available only on Pixel devices and its Google One cloud storage subscription service.

Some of the AI-editing features being offered by Google through Google Photos include the Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Portrait Light. In line with this plan, the company also confirmed that it would expand the availability of its Magic Editor feature to all Pixel devices.

As for iOS and other Android devices, Google promised that all Google Photos users will get 10 Magic Editor photo saves each month. Of course, this is nothing compared to what Pixel owners and Google One 2TB subscribers receive, allowing them to get unlimited saves using the feature.