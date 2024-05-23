Report: Google partners with Dixon Technologies to produce Pixels in India; trial production to start soon

Google and Dixon Technologies are now reportedly working together to start the plan to produce Pixel devices in India.

The move comes after the search giant expressed interest in bringing its Pixel business production to the country. In October, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai shared the vision at an event in India.

Now, according to a report from the Times of India, the plan was divulged by a source within the government, albeit both Google and Dixon Technologies still haven’t confirmed the matter.

With the partnership, India is expected to produce the Pixel 8 series soon and, in the future, the next generations of Pixel. According to the report, the trial production for the plan could happen soon.

Google’s decision to choose India for its Pixel productions came amid the Indian government’s push to boost its domestic electronic manufacturing. Specifically, this complements Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to make India a global manufacturing hub. In the past months, different reports have highlighted a series of investments (including various factories related to iPhone manufacturing) that other countries have been bringing to India that are in line with Modi’s vision.