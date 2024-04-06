Google Pixel 8a details leak online

A reliable leaker has shared several details involving the Google Pixel 8a ahead of its expected launch at Google’s annual I/O event on May 14.

Next month, Google is expected to announce the Pixel 8a. However, prior to such an event, it is common for a device’s features and details to be leaked. Needless to say, this is also the case with Google Pixel 8a.

Recently, well-known tipster Yogesh Brar divulged on X a handful of interesting claims about the phone’s features and details. Based on the information shared, it is safe to say that Google is preparing another mid-range offering for fans.

According to Brar, the upcoming handheld will offer a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of storage, the smartphone is said to be getting 128GB and 256GB variants.

As usual, the leak echoed earlier speculations that the phone will be powered by a Tensor G3 chip, so don’t expect high performance from it. Unsurprisingly, the handheld is expected to run on Android 14.

In terms of power, the leaker shared that the Pixel 8a will pack a 4,500mAh battery, which is complemented by a 27W charging capability. In the camera section, Brar said that there would be a 64MP primary sensor unit alongside a 13MP ultrawide. In front, on the other hand, the phone is expected to get a 13MP selfie shooter.

Ultimately, the account affirmed expectations that Pixel 8a will be the latest mid-range offering from Google. As expected, the price of the new model will be just somewhere near the $499 launch price of Pixel 7a. Specifically, according to Brar, the new Pixel device will be offered between $500 and $550.