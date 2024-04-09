Latest leak shows Google Pixel 8A’s front, back designs

The Google Pixel 8A has been spotted again. This time, however, we get to see a better view of the model’s front and back designs.

The model is expected to be launched on May 14 at Google’s annual I/O event. It will be another mi-range creation from Google, which will continuously employ the classic Pixel design elements. According to earlier reports, its appearance won’t be different from its siblings, and the latest image leaks prove it.

In some pictures shared on X, the back and front designs of the Pixel 8A are undeniably similar to earlier Pixel models released by Google. That includes the iconic rear camera island visor of the phone, housing the camera units and the flash. It retains the think bezels of Pixel phones, but its edges are now rounder compared to Pixel 7a.

As reported earlier, the upcoming handheld will offer a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of storage, the smartphone is said to be getting 128GB and 256GB variants.

As usual, the leak echoed earlier speculations that the phone will be powered by a Tensor G3 chip, so don’t expect high performance from it. Unsurprisingly, the handheld is expected to run on Android 14.

In terms of power, the leaker shared that the Pixel 8a will pack a 4,500mAh battery, which is complemented by a 27W charging capability. In the camera section, Brar said that there would be a 64MP primary sensor unit alongside a 13MP ultrawide. In front, on the other hand, the phone is expected to get a 13MP selfie shooter.

Ultimately, the account affirmed expectations that Pixel 8a will be the latest mid-range offering from Google. As expected, the price of the new model will be just somewhere near the $499 launch price of Pixel 7a. Specifically, according to Brar, the new Pixel device will be offered between $500 and $550.