Great News for Your Phones Awaiting the New MIUI Update!

Xiaomi is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The brand is known for affordable smartphones. Millions of Xiaomi users are waiting for new MIUI updates. For this reason, we always analyze MIUI builds in detail and announce them to you end users.

Now, smartphones that have not received updates for a long time have appeared. Users are upset about this situation and want new MIUI updates. So what are these smartphones that do not receive updates? Let’s examine this together in our article!

Which Smartphones Don’t Get Updates?

There are some who know the answer to the question in the title. Many smartphones like Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, POCO X3 Pro, and Redmi K60 Pro have not received the new MIUI 14 update for months. Especially POCO X3 Pro users are very unhappy. Because all updates released are suspended after a certain period of time.

Updates may contain bugs, but when every newly released update is suspended, it’s clear that there’s a major problem. Millions of POCO X3 Pro users are unable to access the latest security patches. An update is rolled back 2-3 weeks after release and the majority of users are struggling to get the new update. This is very sad.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has not received a new MIUI update for 3 months. Users in India have been asking us a lot of questions. They wonder when the new MIUI update will come. While the new MIUI build is not yet ready, updates are being tested internally and are expected to be ready and rolled out soon.

The Redmi K60 Pro last received the February 2023 Security Patch and hasn’t received a new MIUI update in a long time. And now that we have checked the MIUI server, we see that the new update for the Redmi K60 Pro is ready. This update with the July 2023 patch will delight the users. Why Xiaomi gave a late update to the Redmi K60 Pro is unknown. Maybe because it doesn’t have many users.

The last internal MIUI build of the Redmi K60 Pro is MIUI-V14.0.24.0.TMKCNXM. This update will be rolling out to Redmi K60 Pro users in China. Please wait for the new update.

We recommend users of other smartphones such as POCO X3 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro to be more patient. Xiaomi is definitely making an effort to prepare and roll out new updates soon. We will keep you announced when there is new news.