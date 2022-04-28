Hi Nova 9Z Launched: 5G Qualcomm Chipset an affordable price!

Independent of HUAWEI, Hi Nova has launched the new Hi Nova 9Z. Its technical specifications are worth a look.

Known for its proximity to HUAWEI, Hi Nova’s new smartphone, the Hi Nova 9Z launched on April 27. The new Hi Nova 9Z, which takes a different design approach compared to other models in the Hi Nova 9 series, features a unique rear camera design and 5G chipset.

Hi Nova appeared in 2021 and is owned by China Post, the official postal company of China. It can be said that the phones released by Hi Nova are identical to HUAWEI models, as the Hi Nova brand can be indirectly considered as a sub-brand of HUAWEI. The goal is to not be affected by HUAWEI’s embargo on 5G and other hardware and to offer better products to users.Currently, the Hi Nova brand is able to supply Qualcomm’s 5G chipsets and is free to use Android.

The other smartphone introduced after the Hi Nova 9 SE is the Hi Nova 9Z. The new model has a different design approach than the Hi Nova 9 series. It is a mid-range smartphone in terms of technical features.