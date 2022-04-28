Hi Nova 9Z Launched: 5G Qualcomm Chipset an affordable price!

Known for its proximity to HUAWEI, Hi Nova’s new smartphone, the Hi Nova 9Z launched on April 27. The new Hi Nova 9Z, which takes a different design approach compared to other models in the Hi Nova 9 series, features a unique rear camera design and 5G chipset.
Hi Nova appeared in 2021 and is owned by China Post, the official postal company of China. It can be said that the phones released by Hi Nova are identical to HUAWEI models, as the Hi Nova brand can be indirectly considered as a sub-brand of HUAWEI. The goal is to not be affected by HUAWEI’s embargo on 5G and other hardware and to offer better products to users.Currently, the Hi Nova brand is able to supply Qualcomm’s 5G chipsets and is free to use Android.
The other smartphone introduced after the Hi Nova 9 SE is the Hi Nova 9Z. The new model has a different design approach than the Hi Nova 9 series. It is a mid-range smartphone in terms of technical features.
Hi Nova 9Z launched with remarkable technical specs
The 6.67-inch display of the Hi Nova 9Z has a resolution of 2376×1080 and features a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It supports touch sampling rate of 180 Hz as well as a high refresh rate, and the display supports the DCI P3 wide color gamut. The display of the Hi Nova 9Z can adaptively adjust the refresh rate, i.e. it can vary between 60/120Hz modes depending on the usage situation.
Hi Nova 9Z is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset with 5G support, this chipset consists of Cortex A77 and Cortex A55 cores. On the GPU side, it uses Adreno 619L GPU, which is similar to Adreno 619 in Snapdragon 732G. The new model has 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB RAM/storage options.
The Hi Nova 9Z launched as a mid-range smartphone and thus has an average rear camera setup. The primary rear camera of the Hi Nova 9Z has a resolution of 64 MP and an aperture of f/1.9, while the secondary rear camera allows you to take ultra-wide-angle photos and has a resolution of 8 MP. The secondary rear camera allows you can take photos with a wide viewing angle of 118 degrees.
The third rear camera has a resolution of 2 MP and is used for macro photography. The rear camera supports 4K video record and 8x digital zoom. The front camera of the Hi Nova 9Z has a resolution of 16 MP and an aperture of f/2.0. You can record 1080p video with the front camera.
The battery and charging technology of the new Hi Nova 9 Z can compete with other mid-range smartphones. The new model has a built-in 4300mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging. You can charge the battery to 60% in 17 minutes. The 4300mAh capacity isn’t bad, but not the best either.
Hi Nova 9Z Price
Hi Nova products are only sold in China, and it is not known if the Hi Nova 9Z will be sold globally in the future. It has a pretty good display for a mid-range smartphone and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset that is adequate for its class. The 8/128GB version of the new Hi Nova 9Z with Bright Black and Fantasy Forest color options will cost 1799 yuan, while the 8/256GB version will cost 1999 yuan. Sales will start from May 6.