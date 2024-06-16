HMD 105, HMD 110 now in India

HMD has new phone models to offer in the Indian market: the HMD 105 and HMD 110.

The two keypad-equipped phones target the most basic section of the Indian market and are the first HMD phones introduced in the country. As a market that considers cost as one of the key influences in phone choices, the introduction of the affordable HMD 105 and HMD 110 basic phones could aid HMD in making a good impression on Indian consumers.

Both phones are equipped with a 1000mAh battery. This is smaller compared to the battery packs of modern smartphones, but for a basic phone, the company claims that users can get up to 18 days of standby time. The models also impress in sturdiness in terms of other sections, thanks to their polycarbonate material and IP54 rating.

Those who are looking for the simplest basic phone will appreciate the HMD 105, which is removed from all the intricacies of technology nowadays. It is available in blue, purple, and black color options.

Meanwhile, for those who still want a simple camera system in their basic phone, the HMD 110 with a QVGA cam is the choice. It also employs a keypad design and the same 1000mAh battery that can last more than two weeks on standby. Like its 105 sibling, the 110 also comes with a 1.77” display, microSD card slot (up to 32GB), and support for FM radio and MP3 player.