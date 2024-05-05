HOAX: Huawei sourced 90% of Pura 70’s components from Chinese suppliers

Reports about Huawei sourcing over 90% of its Pura 70 series components from Chinese suppliers are false.

Talks about the matter started days ago, with Chinese websites citing Japanese research firm Fomalhaut Techno Solutions. According to the reports, the firm performed analyses of the series and found that most of the components came from Chinese suppliers. It was further claimed that suppliers like OFilm, Lens Technology, Goertek, Csun, Sunny Optical, BOE, and Crystal-Optech were the suppliers of the components, except for Pura 70 Ultra’s main camera.

However, Fomalhaut Techno Solutions CEO Minatake Mitchell Kashio recently denied the details. According to the executive, the firm has not received any units of the Pura 70 series for analysis.

“I never commented on the Pura 70 to anyone because we have not received the product,” said answered in an email to the South China Morning Post.

Despite this recent confusion, Huawei remains mum about the details of its Pura 70 series components. Recently, however, it was confirmed that the devices in the lineup use the Kirin 9010 chip, which is produced by China’s very own Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. It is one of the key areas that has been overcome by the brand, allowing it to arm its flagship devices continuously with decent components despite the US sanctions. Yet, it will still be a long journey for the company, with the 7nm chip revealed to be struggling to compete with the performance of Qualcomm Snapdragon flagships.