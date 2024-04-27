Honor 200 Lite pre-orders now available in France

The Honor 200 Lite is finally official in France, with pre-orders for the device now available in the said market.

This follows an earlier report of the model’s microsite in France getting launched. Now, the page has fully unveiled all the details of the device alongside the price tag.

The MagicOS 8.0-powered model uses a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chip, which is complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also houses a decent 4,500mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging.

Outside, it sports a 6.7” 1080×2412 AMOLED screen, which has a pill-shaped cutout for the selfie camera. The front camera is a 50MP unit, which is capable of 2D facial recognition, while the 108MP main, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro units make up the rear camera system.

According to the page, the Honor 200 Lite sells for €329.90, but there is a current offer that allows consumers to save €30 when they pre-order until May 15 using the AFR200L coupon code. Aside from this, pre-orders will receive their free Honor Choice Earbuds X5. The items will then be shipped between May 3 and May 10.

The model is available in Starry Blue, Cyan Lake, and Midnight Black color options, although the first one is only available through Honor’s online store.