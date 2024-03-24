Honor 200 Lite receives UAE certification

Honor has received the certification of Honor 200 Lite from UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Regulatory Authority. The discovery suggests that the Honor 200 series is now being prepared, with the company possibly offering three models in the lineup this time.

Honor 200 will follow the Honor 100 series introduced by the Chinese brand last year. To recall, there were only two models in the series: the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro. Yet, this week’s news indicates that the company might be bumping up the number of models in the Honor 200 lineup in 2024 with the addition of the Lite variant.

Recently, the certification of Honor 200 was spotted, revealing that the model has been assigned the LLY-NX1 model number. No other details were shared in the document, but the certification is a huge hint of Honor’s plan to launch the series globally in the future.

Meanwhile, given that the Honor 200 will follow the Honor 100 series, there is a huge possibility that many of the features and details of the earlier models will just be adopted. In that case, here are some of the important specifications of Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro:

Honor 100

Display: 6.7” OLED with 1200 x 2664 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, 2600 nits peak brightness

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

Configurations: 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB

Main Camera System: 50MP wide with PDAF and OIS, 12MP ultrawide with AF

Selfie Camera: 50MP

Battery and Charging: 5000mAh with 100W wired and 5W reverse wired charging support

Honor 100 Pro

Display: 6.78” OLED with 1224 x 2700 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, 2600 nits peak brightness

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Configurations: 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB

Main Camera System: 50MP wide with PDAF and OIS; 32MP telephoto with PDAF, OIS, 2.5X optical zoom; 12MP ultrawide with AF

Selfie Camera: 50MP unit and 2MP depth

Battery and Charging: 5000mAh with 100W wired, 66W wireless, and 5W reverse wired charging support