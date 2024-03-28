Here’s what Honor Magic Flip’s external display looks like

A render of Honor Magic Flip has surfaced online recently. The image shows the external design of the smartphone, which is expected to have a secondary display consuming the upper half section of its body.

The news follows the confirmation from Honor CEO George Zhao that the company would release its first flip phone this year. According to the executive, the development of the model is “internally in the final stage” now, ensuring fans that its 2024 debut is finally certain. The phone is reportedly coming with a 4,500mAh battery.

The details about the clamshell smartphone remain scarce, but a render from a well-known Chinese leaker has surfaced online recently. In the image, the back of the Honor Magic Flip is visualized as a smartphone with a huge external screen.

The display covers half of the back, specifically the upper portion of the flippable phone’s rear. Two holes can be seen placed vertically in the upper left section.

Meanwhile, the lower part of the back shows the device with a layer of leather material, with the Honor brand printed on the bottom.

In case it is pushed, this Honor Magic Flip will be the company’s first flip phone. Yet, it is important to note that this is not the first time that the company is offering a folding phone. Honor already has a variety of folding phones in the market, like the Honor Magic V2. However, unlike its earlier creations that open and fold like books, the new phone expected to be released this year will be in a vertical-folding style. This should allow Honor to compete directly with the Samsung Galaxy Z series and Motorola Razr flip smartphones. Apparently, the upcoming model will be in the premium section, a lucrative market that could benefit the company in case this one becomes another success.