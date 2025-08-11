Honor Magic V Flip 2 is getting improved external display

A new leak shares new details about the anticipated Honor Magic V Flip 2 in China this month.

We expect the successor to the OG Honor Magic V Flip to arrive soon. Ahead of the brand’s official announcement, several leaks have already revealed some of its details.

The latest comes from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, who suggested that the external display of the foldable will come with a better display. In his latest post, the tipster suggested that the screen will have a high refresh rate, giving it a “very smooth” transition. Moreover, DCS noted that the secondary display will cover the phone’s upper half from edge to edge. To recall, the current V Flip already has a wide 4″ 120Hz external screen.

According to earlier leaks, fans can expect the following from the Honor Magic V Flip 2:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (earlier leak)

Celine codename

5500mAh± battery

80W charging

New design with lens cutouts now of the same size

Improved camera system

Customized LTPO screen

New external display UI

Moon Shadow White, Titanium Sky Gray, Dawn Purple, and Dream Blue

