Honor Magic V Flip 2 specs leak: Snapdragon 8, 5500mAh± battery, 4 colorways, more

Key details of the Honor Magic V Flip 2 have leaked online, including its chip, battery, color options, and more.

The original Honor Magic V Flip was launched in June last year. Now, the company is reportedly working on its successor, which could debut this August.

While there are still no official details about the Honor model, tipster Digital Chat Station and another leaker revealed some of its possible key specifications.

According to the leakers, fans can expect the following:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (earlier leak)

Celine codename

5500mAh± battery

80W charging

New design with lens cutouts now of the same size

Improved camera system

Customized LTPO screen

New external display UI

Moon Shadow White, Titanium Sky Gray, Dawn Purple, and Dream Blue

