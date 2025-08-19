Honor Magic V5 launching in the UK on August 28

Honor confirmed that the Honor Magic V5 would be unveiled in the United Kingdom on August 28.

The foldable was first launched in China in July. It later arrived in the global markets, including Malaysia and Romania. Now, the Honor model is officially coming to London next week. Its price in the said market remains unknown, but it is expected to be priced the same as the variants in other markets. To recall, its single 12GB/512GB configuration in Romania is priced at RM6,999 or around $1,650.

Here are more details about the Honor Magic V5:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

7.95″ 2352×2172px main foldable OLED

6.43” 2376×1060px external OLED

50MP main camera + 50MP ultrawide + 64MP periscope telephoto with OIS and 3x optical zoom

20MP internal and external selfie cameras

5820mAh battery

66W wired and 50W wireless charging

MagicOS 9.0.1

IP58 and IP59 ratings

