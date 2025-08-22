Honor Power 2 coming with 1.5K display in H1 2026

A new rumor from China reveals the display and launch timeline details of the anticipated Honor Power 2.

The Honor Power was a huge success in China, thanks to its massive 8300mAh battery with 80W wired, 80W wireless, and wireless reverse charging support. Nonetheless, according to past reports, Honor is planning to make it more powerful by giving it a bigger battery with a capacity of around 10000mAh.

Now, a new tip says that the phone will be armed with a 6.79″ 1.5K LTPS OLED. To compare, its predecessor has a 6.78″ micro quad-curved 120Hz OLED with 1224x2700px resolution and 4000nits peak brightness. The tip also says that it will be coming in the first half of 2026, which is around the same timeline as the OG Power phone’s arrival last April.

The news follows an earlier leak about the Honor Power 2, which is said to be coming with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chip. This is a huge change from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 that the current Honor Power phone is using. To recall, the said model has the following specs:

7.98mm

209g

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

Honor C1+ RF enhancement chip

8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB

6.78” micro quad-curved 120Hz OLED with 1224x2700px resolution and 4000nits peak brightness

50MP (f/1.95) main camera with OIS + 5MP ultrawide

16MP selfie camera

8000mAh battery

66W charging

Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0

Snow White, Phantom Night Black, and Desert Gold

