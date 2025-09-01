Latest Launches: Honor X7d 5G, Poco C85, and Oppo A6 Max

The market has welcomed three new models: the Honor X7d 5G, Poco C85, and Oppo A6 Max.

Here are more details about them:

Honor X7d 5G

Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

6GB RAM

128GB storage

6.77” TFT LCD with 1610x720px resolution and 850nits peak brightness

50MP main camera + 2MP depth

5MP selfie camera

6500mAh battery

35W charging

Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IP65 rating

Velvet Black and Desert Gold

Oppo A6 Max

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

8GB RAM

256GB storage

6.8” 120Hz OLED with 1600nits peak brightness

50MP camera + 2MP depth

32MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

80W charging

IP69 rating

White and Blue

Poco C85