Latest Launches: Honor X7d 5G, Poco C85, and Oppo A6 Max

The market has welcomed three new models: the Honor X7d 5G, Poco C85, and Oppo A6 Max.
Here are more details about them:
Honor X7d 5G
- Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- 6.77” TFT LCD with 1610x720px resolution and 850nits peak brightness
- 50MP main camera + 2MP depth
- 5MP selfie camera
- 6500mAh battery
- 35W charging
- Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- IP65 rating
- Velvet Black and Desert Gold
Oppo A6 Max
- Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB storage
- 6.8” 120Hz OLED with 1600nits peak brightness
- 50MP camera + 2MP depth
- 32MP selfie camera
- 7000mAh battery
- 80W charging
- IP69 rating
- White and Blue
Poco C85
- MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra
- 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations
- 6.9″ 120Hz LCD
- 50MP main camera
- 8MP selfie camera
- 6000mAh battery
- 33W charging + 10W reverse wired charging
- IP64 rating
- Green, Purple, and Black