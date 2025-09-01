Latest Launches: Honor X7d 5G, Poco C85, and Oppo A6 Max

Santiago Jr Bongco
Sep. 1, 2025, 15:46

The market has welcomed three new models: the Honor X7d 5G, Poco C85, and Oppo A6 Max.

Here are more details about them:

Honor X7d 5G

  • Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
  • 6GB RAM
  • 128GB storage 
  • 6.77” TFT LCD with 1610x720px resolution and 850nits peak brightness
  • 50MP main camera + 2MP depth 
  • 5MP selfie camera
  • 6500mAh battery
  • 35W charging
  • Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • IP65 rating
  • Velvet Black and Desert Gold

Oppo A6 Max

  • Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • 8GB RAM 
  • 256GB storage
  • 6.8” 120Hz OLED with 1600nits peak brightness
  • 50MP camera + 2MP depth
  • 32MP selfie camera 
  • 7000mAh battery
  • 80W charging
  • IP69 rating 
  • White and Blue

Poco C85

  • MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra
  • 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations
  • 6.9″ 120Hz LCD
  • 50MP main camera
  • 8MP selfie camera
  • 6000mAh battery
  • 33W charging + 10W reverse wired charging
  • IP64 rating
  • Green, Purple, and Black

