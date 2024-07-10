Huawei reportedly exceeded 10M unit sales mark for Mate 60 series in July

According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, Huawei has already sold more than 10 million Mate 60 series units.

The tipster shared the news on Weibo, claiming that the brand reached the mark by the end of June. This, nonetheless, is not entirely surprising, as the Mate 60 series was welcomed warmly in China in its debut.

The series is comprised of the vanilla Mate 60, Mate 60 Pro, and a special RS Porsche Design variant. In the lineup’s launch in 2023, it reportedly overshadowed Apple’s iPhone 15 in China, with Huawei selling 1.6 million Mate 60 units within just six weeks after its launch.

Interestingly, over 400,000 units were reportedly sold in the last two weeks or during the same period Apple launched the iPhone 15 in mainland China. The success of the series was specifically boosted by the rich sales of the Pro model, which constituted three-quarters of the total Mate 60 series units sold at that time. This is believed to be the reason why Apple recently made price slashes in its iPhone 15 models in China.

The company achieved the milestone despite the challenges it is facing in the market, especially with the US government recently canceling the export licenses of suppliers to Huawei. Despite this, the Chinese giant continues to make progress in the smartphone industry and even introduced the new Kirin-powered Pura 70 series that uses more domestic components. In June, the sales of the lineup were already nearing the 2 million mark.