Huawei is gaining on Apple in Chinese mobile vendor market

The gap between Huawei and Apple in the Chinese market is gradually decreasing, with the former making huge progress in catching up to the American company.

That’s according to the data shared by StatCounter, which shows the improvements Huawei has been making locally. The Chinese smartphone giant has been making huge progress since March, securing 21.01% of the Chinese mobile vendor market share in May. During the same month, Apple gathered 22.17% shares, making it a close battle between the two.

Currently, however, the data shows that Huawei is seeing a slight fall, with the company’s share dropping to 20.57% while Apple increases to 22.66%. This, nonetheless, doesn’t mean the end of Huawei’s luck.

According to a recent report from a different research firm, Canalys, Huawei won over Apple in terms of the device ecosystem in China during the first quarter of 2024. The Chinese giant snatched 18% of the local market share of the device ecosystem in China in the said period, thanks to its device expansion locally.

The news follows other milestones for Huawei this year, including its brand resurgence in China. In addition, it stole the top spot from Samsung in the global foldable market during the first quarter of the year. According to the most recent market forecast, Samsung will make a comeback in the second quarter of the year, but Huawei is still expected to lead in terms of foldable sell-in ranking.