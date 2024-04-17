Huawei brings Nova 12i, 12s, 12 SE to Europe

The Huawei Nova 12i, 12s, and 12 SE models are now available in the European market.

This follows the brand’s launch of the models in the international markets last month. The Nova 12 series features three models, albeit the Nova 12i is the only new model among them. The model, which sells for €500, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, with its CPU composed of 4 × Cortex-A73 Based 2.4 GHz + 4 × Cortex-A53 Based 1.9 GHz and Adreno 610 as its GPU. Inside, it houses a huge 5,000 mAh battery that supports 40W Huawei SuperCharge. As for its display, it offers a 6.7″ LCD with Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, while its rear camera system has a 108MP main and a 2MP in-depth camera. In front, it boasts an 8MP selfie camera capable of 1920 × 1080 video shooting. Nova 12i is offered in 8GB/128GB configuration and green and black colorways, with a price tag of €280.

As for Nova 12s, it is basically a rebranded Nova 11, but it now comes in beautiful blue colorway. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G chip, which is complemented by 8GB/256GB configuration and a 4500mAh battery with 66 W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo 2.0 support. In front, you get a 6.7″ FHD+ OLED display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate. In the upper middle section of the screen is a punch hole for its 60MP ultra-wide portrait camera, while the back offers a duo of 50MP main and 8MP ultrawide cameras.

Ultimately, Nova 12 SE is just Nova 11 SE. There’s little difference between the two, and both of them even use the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chip and Li-Po 4500mAh battery. The same applies to other sections like the 6.67″ 1080 x 2400 OLED display, rear camera system (108MP wide/8MP ultrawide/2MP macro), and 32MP selfie camera. Perhaps the biggest change about it is EMUI 14 and the removal of the 8GB/512GB option, as it is only being offered in 8GB/256GB configuration, which costs €380.