Huawei reportedly canceled P70 series launch… but there’s good news

Despite earlier reports that the Huawei P70 would launch on Tuesday, we didn’t hear anything from the brand about any of the models in the series. According to the latest claim from a leaker, the launch event for the series was canceled “suddenly.” However, the company is reportedly shifting to a different way of launching the series, with the sale expected to happen today.

The company is reportedly presenting four models in the series: the Huawei P70, P70 Pro, P70 Pro+, and P70 Art. Recently, past leaks involving their processor tests and features suggested that their debut was just around the corner. In one particular leak, it was shared that the phones would be launched on April 2. Yet, that didn’t happen.

On Weibo, tipster Bad Review Emperor shared that the event was canceled, claiming that the company even refunded the participants’ tickets.

Thankfully, the event’s cancelation doesn’t mean that we have to wait another month for the phones. According to insiders, the company could start selling the models today, with some reports claiming that Huawei stores are now accepting blind orders.

If true, these are the features expected from each model:

Huawei P70

6.58″ LTPO OLED

50MP OV50H 1/1.3

5,000mAh

88W wired and 50W wireless

12/512GB configuration ($700)

Huawei P70 Pro

6.76″ LTPO OLED

50MP OV50H 1/1.3

5,200mAh

88W wired and 80W wireless

12/256GB configuration ($970)

Huawei P70 Pro+

6.76″ LTPO OLED

50MP IMX989 1″

5,100mAh

88W wired and 80W wireless

16/512GB configuration ($1,200)

Huawei P70 Art