Huawei P70 Art to get satellite communication capability

Several details of Huawei P70 Art have been leaked online, revealing that the phone model will offer users some interesting features, including a satellite communication capability.

Huawei P70 Art will join the P70 series, which is likely to debut anytime soon. The model is expected to be at the top of the series, placing it above the Huawei P70, P70 Pro, and P70 Pro+. In line with this, the model is reportedly getting a handful of powerful features.

One includes a satellite communication feature, which should allow users to use it for emergencies when they are in areas without cellular or WiFi connection. However, the specifics of the feature remain unknown.

The arrival of the feature in the Huawei P70 Art is not entirely surprising, as we already saw it in the debut of Apple’s iPhone 14 series. After that, Oppo recently launched Find X7 Ultra Satellite Edition with 5.5G support in China. Unlike Apple’s satellite service, Oppo offers a more powerful satellite feature as it allows both messaging and call capabilities in supported devices. It is unknown if this will be the case with Huawei P70 Art, but we’ll make sure to give you updates in our future reports.