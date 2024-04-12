Huawei P70 series pre-orders now available in China; Sales ‘may kick off very soon’ without launch

Huawei is still mum about the P70 series, but it is already accepting pre-orders in China. Interestingly, a person with knowledge about the matter believes that the sales of the models should start “soon.”

According to a report from Global Times, the company is already accepting pre-orders from customers. As shared by a Huawei dealership shop manager in Guangzhou city, interested buyers can now make a deposit of 1,000 yuan (around $138.2) to make the pre-orders. On the other hand, a different manager from a dealership in Beijing claimed that the company also offers a pre-order subscription service, where fans can make the pre-orders without paying a deposit.

With this, it would be unsurprising if Huawei started selling the series without making any official announcement about it. Information Consumption Alliance Director General Xiang Ligang believes this will be the case in P70.

“Just like the Mate 60 phones, the sales of P70 series may kick off without any launch event. As far as I know, some Huawei stores have begun to make preparations for the sales of P70. Sales may kick off very soon,” Ligang told the publication.

Interestingly, the Guangzhou informant said that the series would only be composed of three models: P70, P70 Pro, and P70 Art. This opposes earlier reports and leaks, where a P70 Pro+ model is included. There are currently no other details to support this, but we should be able to confirm this soon once the Chinese smartphone brand starts the expected sale of the phones.